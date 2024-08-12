Pilyugin center presents all-wing type multifunctional drone

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. The Pilyugin scientific and production center of automatic and instrument-making presented a multifunctional system with a flying wing type drone and a control system for a small size aerodynamic object at the Army 2024 forum, the company told reporters.

"The exhibition display comprised cutting-edge developments of the business: the multifunctional system with the flying wing type unmanned aerial vehicle and a mock-up of a control system for a small size aerodynamic object complete with a test bench," the company said.

The all-wing type drone is capable of moving up to 4.5 kg of payload and perform photo and video surveillance, including at night. The communication range is 60 km, the speed is 120 km, and the flight time is up to 4.5 hours.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region.