Over 700 foreigners accused of fighting on Ukraine’s side — Russia’s investigative agency

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. More than 700 foreign citizens are accused of fighting on the Ukrainian army’s side and 422 of them have been put on the international wanted list, the press office of Russia’s Investigative Committee told TASS on Thursday.

"Warrants on bringing to justice have already been issued for 714 foreigners who have participated in combat operations on the side of the Ukrainian army. As many as 422 individuals have been put on the international wanted list," the press office said in a statement.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has recently submitted criminal cases for convicting in absentia five more mercenaries from Australia, Algeria, the United States and Latvia, it said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee Head Alexander Bastrykin held a meeting in Donetsk of the headquarters on investigating the crimes committed by Ukrainian armed formations against civilians and Russian servicemen on the territory of Russia and Ukraine.