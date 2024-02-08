Saudi Arabia expected to buy Russian flamethrowers, firearms

RIYADH, February 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia is expected to buy Russian TOS-1A heavy flamethrowers, Kornet-EM anti-tank systems and firearms, Alexander Mikheyev, CEO of Russia’s arms trades Rosoboronexport, told TASS on the sidelines of the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh.

"TOS-1A modernized heavy flamethrower systems, Kornet-EM anti-tank rocket systems, close combat weapons, and firearms attract interest of representatives of armed forces of Middle East countries," he said, when asked what kind of weapons Saudi Arabia could potentially buy from Russia.

According to Mikheyev, these weapons have demonstrated perfect performance both during anti-terrorist operations in the Middle East and in the course of the special military operation.

The World Defense Show 24 international exhibition is running in Riyadh from February 4 through 8.