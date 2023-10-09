Russian forces thwart five Ukrainian attacks on Krasny Liman direction

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted and repelled five Ukrainian attacks on the Krasny Liman direction with the enemy losing up to 50 personnel, Battlegroup Center Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"On the Krasny Liman direction near Torskoye and the Serebryanskoye forestry, action of Battlegroup Center, strikes of assault and army aviation, as well as artillery fire thwarted and repelled attacks of assault groups of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and the 12th ‘Azov’ special forces brigade [deemed terrorist and outlawed in Russia - TASS]. The Ukrainian forces lost up to 50 servicemen," he said.

"During the counter-battery warfare, up to 30 enemy artillery crews were revealed and suppressed. The tactical aviation group carried out strikes at four Ukrainian command and observation posts near the settlement of Serebryanka, DPR," he added.