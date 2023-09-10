US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace five times in past day

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area bordering Jordan and Iraq five times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Two pairs of F-16 fighter jets, as well as an MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, five times during the day," he said.

According to Kulit, 14 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.