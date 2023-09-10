Russian planes destroy three boats with Ukrainian landing force heading towards Crimea

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The naval aviation of Russia’s Black Sea fleet destroyed three high-speed US-made Willard Sea Force boats carrying a Ukrainian landing force towards Russia’s Crimean peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"This morning, planes of the Black Sea fleet’s naval aviation destroyed three Willard Sea Force high-speed US-made military boats with a landing party of the Ukrainian armed forces in the western part of the Black Sea, northeast of the Zmeiny Island. The boats were headed towards the Crimean coast," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry reported that Russian air defenses had destroyed eight Ukrainian drones off Crimea’s Black Sea coast.