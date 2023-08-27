Russian tank destroyed Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle near Kupyansk - ministry

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. A Russian T-80BVM tank of the Western Military District has destroyed a Ukrainian armored vehicle with a fire strike from the forward edge of enemy defense and repelled enemy infantry near Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the Kupyansk area of the special military operation, aiding the advance our motorized rifle units, crews of T-80BVM tanks moved to the forward edge of the enemy's defense and launched a powerful fire attack. <...> The combat vehicle, being in the area of concentration, was given a mission of destroying enemy infantry fighting vehicles and infantry that had been detected by a reconnaissance UAV. With the help of fire correction by the servicemen of the reconnaissance unit, the Ukrainian combat vehicle was destroyed, and the enemy infantry was forced to withdraw," the statement said.

It said the tank crews have a widespread practice of firing from sheltered firing positions and successfully hit targets located at a considerable distance and out of direct line of sight.

"Using to coordinates relayed from UAVs, crews of T-80BVM tanks destroy artillery and foreign-made armored combat vehicles, observation posts and ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces from sheltered firing positions," the ministry said.