Russian fighter jets scrambled near Crimea over reconnaissance drones – defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Two Russian fighter jets were scrambled to prevent the Russian air space violation by a MQ-9 Reaper and a TB2 Bayraktar drones, which were on a reconnaissance mission near Crimea, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"On 22 August 2023, two unmanned aerial vehicles, MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar, conducting aerial reconnaissance over the waters of the Black Sea close to Crimean Peninsula, were detected by the airspace control means of the Russian Aerospace Forces," the ministry said.

To prevent a possible violation of the Russian border and counter reconnaissance activities, two Russian fighter jets were scrambled. "As a result of the actions, the UAVs changed their flight direction and left the areas where aerial reconnaissance was being conducted," the ministry added.

The Russian defense ministry reported on Tuesday morning that Ukraine has attempted a drone attack on facilities in Russia. The drones were jammed by electronic warfare and crashed into the Black Sea northwest of Crimea.