Baltic Fleet ships practice artillery strikes against marine drones

KALININGRAD, August 17. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s strike group has held an exercise involving artillery fire at air targets, sea drones and ships of a hypothetical enemy, the Fleet’s press service has said.

"At Baltic Sea test ranges the anti-submarine strike group consisting of small anti-submarine ships The Aleksin and The Kabardino-Balkaria has practiced elimination of the enemy’s means of air attack and carry out artillery strikes against sea drones," the news release said.

The anti-submarine ships held a training exercise to practice detection and destruction of air attack means of a hypothetical enemy and conduct fire at targets. Also, the ships’ gunners practiced the tasks of jointly repelling attacks of small-size targets imitating marine drones and carried out an artillery strike on surface targets simulating enemy warships.

The shipborne 76.2-millimeter and 30-millimeter artillery pieces were used.

After the firing practice the sailors conducted a number of drills to test the crew’s readiness to maintain the ship’s survivability, thwart sabotage attempts, carry out interaction and communication between ships and joint navigation maneuvers.