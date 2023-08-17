Russia starts promoting Orlan drone with laser target designation system

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. An export version of the Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Orlan-30 with a laser target designation system for precision munitions was for the first time presented at the Army-2023 Forum, TASS reports.

"The UAV is fitted with the optical-electronic payload with laser illumination of the target," as noted in information on the display.

Laser illumination from drones is used in particular for guidance of artillery munitions, including the Krasnopol projectile.

The Orlan-30 is designed for air reconnaissance, search, detection and identification of targets in the visible or the infrared range.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.