Russia launches serial production of Blokpost reconnaissance and strike system

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15./TASS/. Russia has started series production of the Blokpost reconnaissance and strike thermal imaging system, Astron optical-mechanical design bureau told TASS at the Army-2023 Forum.

"The Blokpost long-range thermal imaging reconnaissance system is for the first time demonstrated at the Army-2023 Forum. The system was upgraded, became safer for the operator and acquires a new function - an opportunity to deliver a strike. Series production of items was launched. Systems will be sent for the use to the special military operation area and the numbers are estimated at thousands," the design bureau said.

An integrated control system of the product brings together a surface optical-electronic station on a rotating platform to detect targets and determine coordinates and a drone with a thermal imaging channel to recognize the target, perform additional reconnaissance, correct the fire and drop combat elements.

