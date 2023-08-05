Russian, Syria air forces destroy Jabhat al-Nusra group’s HQ near Idlib - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces alongside the Syrian Air Force have wiped out the headquarters of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) near Idlib, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said.

"The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group’s headquarters was destroyed near the city of Idlib in a joint strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Air Force. There were people involved in masterminding and carrying out acts of sabotage and terror against Syrian government forces and civilians there," he said.

Kulit added that one Syrian soldier was killed and four more were wounded when an anti-tank guided missile fired from the illegal armed groups’ positions hit a vehicle belonging to the Syrian military in the Urum al-Sughra of the Aleppo province.