Senior Algerian defense official arrives in Russia to meet with Shoigu — embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Chief of Staff of the Algerian People's National Army General Said Chengriha has arrived in Russia to meet with the country’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the Algerian embassy in Moscow told TASS.

"We confirm that he has arrived in Russia the day before," the diplomat said.

He also said that the meeting with Shoigu is expected to take place soon.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune made a state visit to Russia in June, during which he participated in the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane headed the country's delegation to the Russia-Africa Summit, which was held in St. Petersburg on June 27-28.