Russian defense firm to launch latest Udav pistol into mass production by yearend

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Izhevsk Mechanical Plant (part of the Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer) plans to launch the latest 9mm Udav pistol into serial production by the end of this year, the Kalashnikov Group’s press office announced on Monday.

The Izhevsk Mechanical Plant has produced the pistol’s first batch that will undergo a full cycle of tests under temperatures ranging from plus 50 degrees to minus 50 degrees Celsius as well as dust and rain tests, it said.

"The launch of the new 6P72 Udav pistol into production is a remarkable event for the enterprise. The plant assimilated this process in tense conditions, working in three shifts and simultaneously launching other innovations into production. I express gratitude to the entire workforce that has enabled the Izhevsk Mechanical Plant to prepare for the serial production of the new pistol for our army, which, I am certain, will be confirmed by the qualification trials of the first batch. Our next step is to go into serial production until the end of 2023 and ensure its 100% quality," the Kalashnikov press office quoted Izhevsk Mechanical Plant acting Managing Director Valentin Kargin as saying.

The Udav pistol was engineered for the powerful 9x21mm cartridge, which gives it an advantage in striking armored targets over existing models, such as the Makarov and Yarygin pistols.

The Udav R&D work on order from Russia’s Defense Ministry commenced in March 2014. The pistol underwent preliminary tests in March 2016 and state trials in December 2018. In February 2020, the Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Building (TsNIITochMash, part of the Kalashnikov Group) was awarded a contract for the production of the pistol’s first batch.