Kakhovka HPP continues to collapse, water is discharged uncontrollably — mayor

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant continues to collapse at the moment, water is being discharged uncontrollably, Novaya Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev said on Tuesday.

"At the moment the Kakhovka HPP <...> continues to collapse, water is being discharged uncontrollably," he said during a Channel One TV broadcast.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on Tuesday, presumably using missiles fired from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). Slide gate valves on the plant’s dam collapsed as a result of the shelling, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water.