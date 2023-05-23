Belgorod governor denies helicopter crash in Prokhorovka district

BELGOROD, May 23. /TASS/. The Belgorod Region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has dismissed rumors that appeared on Telegram accounts on Monday an Mi-8 helicopter allegedly crashed in the Prokhorovka district.

"No helicopters have crashed in the Prokhorovka district," Gladkov said live on his account in the VKontakte social media on Tuesday.

Earlier, the governor warned there had been an unprecedented information attack from Ukraine and urged the local residents to trust only official information.

The anti-terrorist operation regime, imposed on the Belgorod Region on Monday following an attack by Ukrainian saboteurs has been lifted. According to the regional headquarters, 13 civilians were wounded and an elderly woman died during the evacuation.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the Russian military had blocked and defeated Ukrainian nationalist groups that had penetrated into the region.