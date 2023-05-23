Belgorod Region governor rejects information on new subversive group’s infiltration

BELGOROD, May 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Tuesday rejected reports of another Ukrainian subversive group infiltrating into the area.

"We keep receiving reports on the situation in the Borisovsky district, particularly, in the settlements of Bogun-Gorodok, Lozovaya Rudka and Tsapovka," he said on his Telegram channel.

"According to our information, the Ukrainian military launched a shelling attack and there were rocket landings. However, no civilian casualties or damage were reported."

"Some Telegram channels are beginning to misinterpret this information with their claim of another subversive group’s infiltration, trying to sow panic among people," he went on to say.

"There was no infiltration. The FSB [Federal Security Service], the Emergencies Ministry and the Defense Ministry do not confirm this information. The military is at work," he added.

On May 22, a Ukrainian subversive group infiltrated into the territory of Russia’s Belgorod Region. According to recent reports, 12 people were wounded and an elderly woman died during the evacuation as a result of the subversive group’s assault.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday that combat aircraft, artillery and Russian troops destroyed over 70 Ukrainian saboteurs in the Belgorod Region in the counter-terror operation.

The general reported that "on May 22, after intensive artillery bombardments of the Kozinka international checkpoint, and also some other civilian facilities in the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod Region, a Ukrainian nationalist formation intruded into the territory of the Russian Federation."

Russia launched a counter-terror operation to uncover and destroy the Ukrainian terrorist group, he added.

"Over 70 Ukrainian terrorists, four armored combat vehicles and five pickup trucks were destroyed," the Defense Ministry’s spokesman reported.