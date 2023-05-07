Russian assault units seize two more urban quarters in Artyomovsk

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian assault units seized two urban quarters in the northwestern and western parts of the city of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) in the past day, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Assault units continued to advance in the Donetsk area, seizing two urban quarters in the northwestern and western parts of the city of Artyomovsk. Tactical and army aircraft, together with artillery units of the Battlegroup South, defeated the forces of the 57th Mechanized Infantry Brigade and the 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian army near Bogdanovka and Stupochka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he noted.

According to Konashenkov, aircraft conducted four flights in the area in the past day and artillery units performed 64 missions.

"Airborne troops continued to assist the assault units in their efforts to take the city, holding the enemy down on the flanks," he added.