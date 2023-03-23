Medvedev says Russia has strategic nuclear superiority

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia has nuclear superiority, otherwise it would have surely been "torn apart," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media, including TASS, and users of the VKontakte social media network.

The politician mentioned nukes as he commented on the production of drones which he said was "very important, especially in a conflict like this."

"Thank God, <...> we have parity and even superiority in strategic nuclear forces which, in effect, is even more vital for the existence of our country, because otherwise we would have been torn apart," he emphasized.