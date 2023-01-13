Prigozhin says he does not care about US officials’ statements concerning Wagner PMC

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The founder of Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said that statements by US Department of State officials about the military company do not bother him at all.

"You know, I'm not really worried about US actions," he said in response to a request from the RTVI television channel for a comment on statements by US Department of State adviser Derek Chollet to the effect Wagner PMC activities were worrying Washington and the US was working to neutralize them. Prigozhin's press-service made his reaction public on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The US newspaper Politico claimed on Monday that the Washington administration was stepping up the collection of data regarding the activities of PMC Wagner, including those supposedly underway in Serbia and the Central African Republic. As the story says with reference to diplomatic correspondence, "top U.S. officials are increasingly tracking the movements and efforts of a Russian private military group outside of Ukraine."