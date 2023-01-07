Some 300 Chechen special purpose fighters deployed to military operation zone

GROZNY, January 8. /TASS/. About 300 fighters of the Special Purpose Mobile Unit (OMON) from Chechnya have been deployed to the zone of the special military operation, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Today, to help their brothers on the frontline, about 300 OMON Akhmat-1 fighters of the National Guard directorate for the Chechen Republic have been deployed from Grozny International Airport named after Hero of Russia Akhmad-Khadzhi Kadyrov," he wrote.

Kadyrov noted that since the onset of the special military operation, the fighters from Chechnya have displayed high combat capabilities and efficiency in implementing their tasks.