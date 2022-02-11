British defense secretary arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian counterpart — embassy

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace arrived in Moscow on Friday for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, the British Embassy in Moscow said in a statement on Telegram.

"British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has arrived for an official visit to Moscow where he will hold talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. He will also lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier," the statement reads.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss made a working visit to Moscow on Thursday. She held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which he described as "a conversation between mute and deaf people." The meeting lasted two hours.