Russian Northern Fleet’s troops kick off drills with Arctic task force

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s coastal and air defense troops headed to training grounds in the Murmansk Region for drills with the Arctic expeditionary task force, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The units of the coastal defense troops and also of the air defense forces of the Northern Fleet advanced towards military training grounds in the Murmansk Region as part of the drills with the Arctic expeditionary force that are being held under the command of Northern Fleet Commander Hero of Russia Admiral Alexander Moiseyev," the press office said in a statement.

Overall, the drills will involve up to 1,200 personnel and around 140 items of combat and special hardware, the press office specified.

"At the training grounds, the Arctic motor rifle troops will practice the tactic of raids in the Extreme North, maneuverable defense and will also live-fire their guns," the statement says.

After the drills, the Northern Fleet’s coastal defense troops will return to their permanent bases, the press office stressed.