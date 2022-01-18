Russia to inspect UK military facility on Tuesday - defense ministry

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian inspectors will visit a military facility in the United Kingdom under the 2011 Vienna Document on security and confidence-building measures, the head of the Russian National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergey Ryzhkov, said.

"The inspection will take place on January 18, 2021, and will continue for one day. <…> Inspectors will visit a military object in the United Kingdom, at its usual peacetime location," he said.

Besides, the facility’s command will organize a briefing to provide Russian inspectors with information its personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Such inspections are held to verify information on troops and deployment plans for military equipment and main weapons, he said.