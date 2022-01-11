About 3,000 troops kick off large-scale drills in central Russia

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. About 3,000 personnel of the Western Military District’s Guards Red Banner Combined Arms Army kicked off drills at proving grounds in the Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Smolensk Regions, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The personnel of the Vistula and Yelnya motorized infantry divisions have begun their 2022 training year with special tactical drills, in the course of which they will practice interoperability of various formations, raise professional skills, and learn new methods and tactics of accomplishing firing tasks in a complex environment of present-day combined arms warfare," the press office said in a statement.

The tactical drills will focus on qualification firing from small arms and armored vehicles’ guns, marches amid active operations by enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups, and measures to equip strongholds, the statement says.

Each unit participating in the drills will complete the maneuvers with a training battle with live-fire, in the course of which the crews of BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and T-72B3 tanks will demonstrate the skills of joint operations and strike the targets simulating the notional enemy’s materiel and manpower at ranges of up to 1,200 meters, the press office specified.

Overall, the maneuvers involve about 300 items of military hardware, the press office said.