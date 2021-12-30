Ukrainian, French navies hold joint maneuvers in north-western Black Sea

KIEV, December 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian and French navies conducted joint maneuvers in the Black Sea, the press office of Ukraine’s Navy announced on Thursday.

"The medium amphibious assault ship Yury Olefirenko of the Ukrainian Navy and the frigate Auvergne of the French Republic’s Navy held a PASSEX exercise in the north-western part of the Black Sea. The exercise is aimed at maintaining security in the Black Sea region, and improving the skills and interoperability of the crews of the warships from the two countries in compliance with the standards of the North Atlantic alliance," the press office said on its Facebook.

The French side also engaged an NH-90 combat transport helicopter in the drills. The warships’ crews also held a series of joint exercises, in particular, night signaling using the international system of signals, monitoring the maritime situation in the areas of intensive civilian shipping, maintaining communications and so on, the Ukrainian Navy said.

Also, the participants in the joint maneuvers practiced measures aboard the Yury Olefirenko to provide assistance to a ship in distress with the disembarkation of an emergency and rescue group of the French frigate.

A passing exercise (PASSEX in the US Navy terminology) is an exercise done between the navies of two countries to ensure that the mariners can communicate and cooperate in times of war or humanitarian assistance.