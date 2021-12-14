Russia’s unmanned aerial vehicles outperform Turkey’s Bayraktar drones - deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles developed in Russia outperform Turkey’s Bayraktar combat drones, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said in an interview with RBC.

"Russian-developed drones don’t just have the same technical capabilities as the unmanned aerial vehicles that you mentioned but outperform them," he said, when asked if Russian drones were capable of competing with the Bayraktar drones.

According to Borisov, there is a certain demand for this kind of equipment. "We certainly have a chance to play a role on the market. Unfortunately, it took us too long to enter it. Historically, the market was dominated by Israeli, American and Chinese producers who were quite active in the past six years, in a very intense and even aggressive manner. However, Russia still has a chance," the deputy prime minister emphasized.

"A recent exhibition in Dubai, where we presented our drones, will open access to another market niche to us and Russia will be able to join the countries that export this kind of weapons," Borisov stressed.