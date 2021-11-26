Russia’s new Kadet-100 military parachute to enter state trials before New Year’s

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The state trials of the latest Kadet-100 parachute system for Russia’s Airborne Force are set to begin before the end of 2021, the press office of the Technodinamika Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS on Friday.

"The Technodinamika Holding Company of the State Corporation Rostec has completed the flight development tests of the Kadet-100 parachute system. Before the end of the year, we will deliver the system’s prototypes for state trials," the press office said.

The Kadet-100 parachute system features a round dome and is designed for paratroopers’ airborne assault operations and training jumps. The new parachute will enable the blue berets to skydive with full gear from aircraft at a speed of 140-350 km/h.

The Kadet-100 parachute enables paratroopers to perform jumps from a minimum safe altitude of 150 meters and allows a maximum flight weight of 160 kg while the average descent rate at the section of 30-35 meters from the ground does not exceed 5 m/s. The Kadet enables paratroopers to make 360-degree turns to any side within 12 seconds and features the canopy’s enhanced stability.