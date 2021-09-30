Russian Navy’s hi-tech equipment on par with that of Western fleets, veteran academic says

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s high-tech equipment is just as good as the technology belonging to Western fleets, Chief Scientist of the Russian State Research Center CSRI Electropribor and RAS academician Vladimir Peshekhonov said on Thursday.

"Today, the periscope equipment installed on the newest US Navy submarines is no better than the same gear that Russian submarines are equipped with. In this respect, the situational awareness levels of the submarine crews of the US Navy and the Russian Navy are approximately the same, including technical features such as resolution and color contrasts," the academician assured.

He added that Russian navigational devices are being developed along the lines of international trends. "Recently, there has been a transition from inertial navigation systems (INS) on mechanical gyroscopes in gimbals to strap-down inertial navigation systems on fiber-optic gyroscopes (FOG). The grade of accuracy of our strap-down systems on the FOG corresponds to global trends," Peshekhonov noted.

"We are on par with the global frontrunners in terms of periscopes and navigation equipment, in particular with the French. Moreover, we found a technical solution which allows us to surpass the level of equipment for the naval forces produced by the renowned French company Safran," Peshekhonov concluded.