About 2,000 troops from CSTO, SCO blocs to participate in Zapad-2021 strategic drills

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Around 2,000 military personnel from the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will participate in the upcoming Zapad-2021 Russia-Belarus joint strategic drills, the press office of Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The exercise will engage about 2,000 servicemen from the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other friendly countries," the press office said in a statement.

The Zapad-2021 joint strategic drills will run at nine practice ranges in Russia and five training grounds in Belarus on September 10-16.

The Zapad-2021 strategic exercise will bring together around 200,000 troops, over 80 aircraft and helicopters, and up to 760 items of combat hardware: more than 290 tanks, over 240 guns, multiple rocket launchers and mortars and also up to 15 warships.

Almost 13,000 troops, more than 30 aircraft and helicopters, and up to 350 combat vehicles will be involved in the strategic maneuvers on Belarusian territory.