Innovative parachute system for military divers developed in Russia

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. A new Russian parachute system for the airborne landing of military divers in full gear on water surfaces is undergoing tests, the Technodinamika Holding’s press service told TASS at the Army 2021 international forum.

"The system enables the paratrooper donning special gear to quickly and safely free himself from the parachute, dive underwater and embark on carrying out a combat mission. The parachute system design offers an option of fastening cargo straps, making it possible to deliver oversized equipment, particularly an individual diver delivery vehicle, to its destination. The new product is in the final stretch of research trials right now," CEO Igor Nasenkov is cited as saying.

The parachute system is designed for jumps and subsequent underwater diving. The new innovation can be used at heights of up to 8,000 meters and has a carrying capacity of up to 225 kg.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army 2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka outside Moscow.