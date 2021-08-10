Russia’s latest nuclear-powered sub capable of carrying Tsirkon hypersonic missiles

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Project 885M (Yasen-M) new nuclear-powered submarine Kazan accepted for service in the Russian Navy in May is capable of carrying Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to strike ground and naval targets, Commander of the Northern Fleet’s 11th Submarine Division Rear Admiral Alexander Zarenkov said on Tuesday.

The Kazan is the Yasen-class second vessel and the lead underwater cruiser built under the improved Yasen-M Project, the rear admiral said during the single military output acceptance day.

"As its specific feature, this Project features versatile launchers suitable for Oniks anti-ship missiles, Tsirkon hypersonic weapons or Kalibr cruise missiles that provides a possibility to deliver numerous strikes against enemy surface and ground targets," the rear admiral reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

As compared to its predecessors, the latest nuclear-powered submarine "features greater stealth, improved maneuverability and upgraded communications and sonars and better habitability conditions," the submarine division commander said.

Yasen-M-class submarines are set to become the mainstay of the Russian Navy’s strike submarine forces under its development strategy, the rear admiral said.