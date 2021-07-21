Russia in talks on export deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 21. /TASS/. Russia is holding preliminary talks with partners on potential deliveries of its export version of the Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2021 air show on Wednesday.

"Our partners have been showing interest in this aircraft, and we are holding preliminary negotiations with some of them," Russia’s military cooperation chief said.

The deliveries of Su-57 jets to the Russian Armed Forces remain a priority, he stressed.

"The Su-57 is a priority for our national armed forces. However, foreign interest in this expensive but justifiably cutting-edge Su-57 aircraft is great. A plane of this class cannot be cheap. We understand that it must be competitive in its price and offer. It will surely spark the interest of creditworthy countries in all respects," Shugayev said.

The MAKS-2021, one of the world’s top three air shows, is running in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25.

Russia’s Su-57 fighter

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, and is capable of developing a supersonic cruising speed in addition to being furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment. This includes a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), and a radar system spread across its body along with some other innovations, in particular, an armament placed inside its fuselage.