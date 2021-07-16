Russian Northern Fleet’s submariners test new armaments in extreme sea depths

MURMANSK, July 16. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s submariners wrapped up special drills for testing submarine systems and armaments in the depths of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, with their operations observed by NATO’s warships and aircraft, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The Northern Fleet’s submariners have successfully completed a special exercise to test the submarines’ systems and armaments in the deep waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas. The drills involved the crews of nuclear-powered subs. They practiced the tasks at the maximum depths of most existing submarines," the press office said in a statement.

In the area of the Northern Fleet’s deepwater tests in the Norwegian Sea, the presence of NATO naval ships was observed, and up to 10 maritime patrol planes of the alliance stayed in the air every day, the statement says.

The drills involved the crews of several submarines, including fourth-generation underwater cruisers. The exercise was a scheduled event and lasted for several days. The trials were held at depths of over 500 meters that is the greatest possible submergence level for most existing submarines, the press office specified.