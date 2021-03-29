Putin signs decree to draft over 130,000 conscripts into Russian Army in spring

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the Army's spring draft that will run from April 1 to July 15 this year, according to the document posted on the website of the government’s legal information web portal on Monday.

"To draft 134,650 Russian citizens aged 18-27 for military service from April 1 to July 15 this year who are not in reserve and are subject to active duty," the document says.

The decree also orders to discharge soldiers, seamen, sergeants and master sergeants whose conscription term has expired from military service.

In the spring of 2020, Russia drafted 135,000 conscripts into the Armed Forces.