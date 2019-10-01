Putin signs decree on military conscription for 132,000 people this autumn

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on military conscription for 132,000 Russian citizens in October - December 2019 and the dismissal of current conscripts from military service. The document was published on the Kremlin’s website.

"To carry out conscription to military services for 132,000 citizens of the Russian Federation aged 18 to 27, who are not reserved and who are subject to conscription on October 1 - December 31, 2019," the document says.

The president also ordered to dismiss soldiers, sailors, sergeants and senior chiefs whose conscription period had expired.

A total of 135,000 people joined the Russian Armed Forces this spring.