Almaz-Antey delivers third S-400 regiment this year to Defense Ministry ahead of schedule

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation JSC handed over the third S-400 Triumf missile air defense system regiment to the Ministry of Defense this year ahead of time, the company press service said Thursday.

"Within the framework of its obligations under the state defense contract, the Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation JSC handed over another (the third in year 2020) regiment set of the S-400 missile air defense systems to the Ministry of Defense ahead of time," the announcement reads.

According to the press service, the commissioning trials with target missiles took place at the Kapustin Yar proving ground. There were no complaints as to the equipment; the crews performed their task to the "A" grade. The corporation specialists accompanied the state customer’s representatives throughout the trials.

The S-400 Triumf system, developed and produced by Almaz-Antey, is designed for highly efficient protection from air strikes, cruise, tactical and operational ballistic missiles, as well as intermediate-range missiles in radio jamming environment.