Two Russian air defense regiments to be rearmed with S-400 systems

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Two Eastern Military District air defense regiments will be refurbished with S-400 missile systems, while two air defense divisions will receive Buk-M1-2 systems before the end of this year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the Ministry of Defense board meeting Thursday.

"Before the end of this year, the District will receive over 500 new and upgraded vehicles. This will make it possible to rearm 14 units, including rearming two missile air defense regiments with S-400 systems and rearming two missile air defense divisions with Buk-M1-2 systems," Shoigu said.

The military-political situation on the Russian Eastern strategic direction remains tense, causing the Armed Forces to reinforce its contingent at its most important parts, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced during the Ministry board meeting Thursday.