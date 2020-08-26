Russian hi-tech firm offers world’s most powerful hand-held anti-drone gun

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 26. /TASS/. Avtomatika Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) offers the world’s most powerful hand-held system to fight unmanned aerial vehicles, Avtomatika CEO Vladimir Kabanov told TASS on Wednesday.
"The Pishchal-PRO anti-drone system is positioned on the market as the lightest although a powerful hand-held system for its individual employment and its use as part of other platforms. Indeed, there are a lot of manual systems on the market but our Pishchal-PRO is the best in its class," the chief executive said.
The Pishchal-PRO is distinguished by its optimal weight/efficiency ratio, he said.
"The Pishchal is unique: with a weight of 4 kg, low power and the number of simultaneously operational counteracting ranges, we have achieved a 2,000 m counteraction range, which is the best indicator for systems of this type," he said.
The Pishchal-PRO does not pose any health threats for an operator and has a user’s health safety certificate, he stressed.
Russian counter-unmanned aerial systems are capable of fighting a swarm of drones, the Avtomatika chief said.
"Such systems as Kupol, Bastion-Avtomatika and Rubezh-Avtomatika splendidly cope with the tasks of detecting and countering a simultaneous attack of a multitude of drones from various directions and altitudes, i.e. a swarm of drones," he said.
A swarm of drones poses a serious threat today. Drones simultaneously attacking from various directions and altitudes are capable of breaching a considerable part of existing radio suppression systems and reaching the target.