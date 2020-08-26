Russian hi-tech firm offers world’s most powerful hand-held anti-drone gun

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 26. /TASS/. Avtomatika Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) offers the world’s most powerful hand-held system to fight unmanned aerial vehicles, Avtomatika CEO Vladimir Kabanov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Pishchal-PRO anti-drone system is positioned on the market as the lightest although a powerful hand-held system for its individual employment and its use as part of other platforms. Indeed, there are a lot of manual systems on the market but our Pishchal-PRO is the best in its class," the chief executive said.

The Pishchal-PRO is distinguished by its optimal weight/efficiency ratio, he said.