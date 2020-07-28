Upgraded T-90M main battle tanks hold live-fire exercise near Moscow

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The armored units of the Taman Motor Rifle Division of the Guards Tank Army held a live-fire exercise in the Moscow Region, employing the latest T-90M ‘Proryv’ main battle tanks, the press office of the Western Military District reported on Tuesday.

"During the live firings, the tank crews practiced measures in the daytime and at night at various distances to strike targets that simulated a notional enemy’s armor and aircraft," the press office said in a statement.

As the Western Military District specified for TASS, the live-fire exercise involved over 200 personnel and about 30 tanks that had recently arrived for the armored units.

At the armor training ground, the drivers-mechanics negotiated obstacles, loaded the hardware onto railway platforms and accomplished procedures within the required time limits for tanks’ maintenance, the Western Military District said.

The T-90M ‘Proryv’ (Breakthrough) is a heavily upgraded version of the T-90 tank with improved combat and operational characteristics.

The T-90M ‘Proryv’ has received a principally new turret that differs from the serial-produced module and a more powerful engine. The Proryv is outfitted with a new multi-channel sighting system that allows employing weapons at any time of day or night and, as its major advantage, it can exchange data with other vehicles in real time.

The T-90M’s armor features special anti-slip coating similar to that used on the latest T-14 Armata tank.