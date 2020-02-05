Russian defense firm at final stage of developing new combat module

LUCKNOW /India/, February 5. /TASS/. The Burevestnik Central Research Institute (part of Uralvagonzavod manufacturer within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) is at the final stage of developing the latest AU-220M remote-controlled combat module, Burevestnik CEO Georgy Zakamennykh said at the Defexpo international arms show in India on Wednesday.

"The module is currently undergoing preliminary trials and is at the final stage of its development. Some potential customers is displaying their interest in it and the module has big export potential," Zakamennykh said.

The module was considerably improved during its development, the chief executive added.

"In particular, the armament was improved: the 57mm cannon of high ballistics is capable of striking all types of targets in the battlefield, apart from main battle tanks," he specified.

The AU-220M is an unmanned cannon and machine-gun module. It is designed to serve as the armament for various combat vehicles, first of all, infantry fighting vehicles both operational (upon their upgrade) and new hardware based on the Armata, Kurganets-25 and Bumerang platforms. The module can be used as the armament of small-displacement ships and boats.

The gun mount has a circular rotation and a firing range of up to 14.5 km with a maximum rate of fire of 80 rounds per minute. The ammunition load includes 80 unitary 57mm munitions: multifunctional remote-controlled, armor-piercing and guided projectiles, which allows effectively striking small-size unmanned aerial vehicles, low-flying aircraft and helicopters, and also land-based light-armored hardware and field fortifications.

Armed with the new module, the combat vehicles are capable of firing from a halt, on the move and on the float, at any time of day or night and in any weather conditions.

The possibility of the weapon’s remote control through communications channels allows coping with a whole range of combat assignments in a robotized manner without the crew’s direct participation. The AU-220M combat module mounted on light-and medium-category armored vehicles will help considerably boost their combat potential.