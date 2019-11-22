Putin believes use of AI in defense sector should be extended

He noted that the work on preparing the state armament program until 2033 will begin in 2020, and the main goal of the new period will be to build up qualitative and quantitative characteristics of weapons and equipment.

"We are talking about modern and promising high-precision weapons and aerospace defense equipment, the active use of artificial intelligence technologies in development of military products. The range of unmanned reconnaissance and attack aircraft, laser and hypersonic systems, weapons based on new physical principles, and robotic systems capable of performing diverse tasks on the battlefield should be expanded as well," Putin said.

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 22. /TASS/. Development of Russian weapons should be accompanied by the active use of artificial intelligence technologies, expansion of the line of drones, as well as laser, hypersonic and robotic systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

Putin added that the share of modern military equipment in the Russian Armed Forces and other security agencies must reach 70%. "In the coming years, the share of modern weaponry and equipment in the army, the fleet, other security forces, must grow and reach 70%. After that, we must steadily maintain this level," Putin said. According to the Russian leader, despite rapid technological progress in the world, the Russian Armed Forces "must be equipped in accordance with state-of-the-art scientific and technological discoveries."

The Russian president noted that Russia had managed to "take a step forward in comparison with other leading global military powers," which is a rare occurrence in the current world history. "Of course, we need to strive towards maintaining this level in the future in the key areas of development. Furthermore, the share of modern equipment must be even higher in strategic nuclear forces, which play a key role in deterring the potential aggressor and maintaining the global balance of power," Putin said.

"Our task for the coming decades is to push ahead with efforts aimed at strengthening and developing the military, technical and personnel potential of the country’s defense," the president stated. In particular, "it is essential to ensure a balanced development of all defense components, primarily through the competent and rational use of budgetary funds, materials and resources," he stressed. "They [Russian military funds] are not that big, compared to the budget of other leading global powers," Putin added.

He also stressed the importance of improving and modernizing the system of Russian military command in order to ensure its stability and multi-functionality. Besides, Russia needs to establish clear cooperation between Russian security structures and the Russian government at all levels, Putin concluded.