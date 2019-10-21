Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers to perform flight to South Africa

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Two Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force will perform a flight to South Africa, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"An air group of Russia’s Aerospace Force comprising two Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers, Il-62 and An-124 ‘Ruslan’ military transport aircraft will visit the South African Republic. The visit aims to develop bilateral military cooperation and practice interaction between Russia’s Aerospace Force and the Air Force of the South African Republic," the statement says.

The visit will "help raise the combat skills of the flight personnel from both countries," according to the statement.

"Russia and South Africa are building their all-embracing friendly relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and mutual understanding," Russia’s Defense Ministry said.