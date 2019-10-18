Satellite Tundra joins Russia’s military orbital grouping, top brass says

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. A new satellite Tundra has joined Russia’s military orbital grouping and is operating in the normal mode, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on the single military output acceptance day on Friday.

"Under the program of launches in the third quarter of 2019, the teams of the Aerospace Force launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket. The rocket delivered the satellite Tundra into the designated orbit. The launch’s goals have been achieved and the equipment is operating in the normal mode," the deputy defense minister said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on September 26 about the launch of a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket but declined to specify the type of the satellite delivered into orbit.

Russia is currently setting up a new space-based echelon of its missile attack early warning system that consists of Tundra satellites. The first of them was launched in 2015.