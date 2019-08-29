Flying prototype of Russia’s Orion-2 drone to be ready in four years

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 29. /TASS/. It will take at least four years to build a flying prototype of the Orion-2 (production name Sirius) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the chief designer of Kronshtadt Group, Nikolai Dolzhenkov, has told TASS.

"It will take at least four years to transform this into a flying prototype," Dolzhenkov said.

The official described the future UAV as a "monitoring drone to observe vast areas for a long period of time in the optical, infra-red and radar bands."