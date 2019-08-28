Russia to start serial deliveries of heavy attack drone to troops in 2025

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 28. /TASS/. The serial deliveries of the latest heavy attack drone Okhotnik (Hunter) to the troops will begin in 2025, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told TASS at the MAKS-2019 international aerospace show on Wednesday.

"On August 3, 2019, a prototype of the heavy reconnaissance and attack drone Okhotnik performed its debut flight. A large volume of trials is required to bring the drone to the level of the serial-produced model. The serial deliveries to units of the Aerospace Force [are planned] beginning from 2025," the vice-premier’s office said.

"The basic volume of flight tests [of the Okhotnik drone] is planned to be carried out in 2023-2024, including the attack modification with various air-launched weapons," the office noted.

The Okhotnik will serve as a "universal baseline platform for carrying advanced air-launched weapons, onboard reconnaissance systems and other equipment, which will allow constantly expanding the drone’s functional capabilities during the serial production," it stated.