Two Russian submarines fired ballistic missiles in Arctic Ocean, Barents Sea - Ministry

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian nuclear-powered submarines of the 667BDRM Tula project and 955 Yuri Dolgoruky project fired ballistic missiles at the Kura range in Kamchatka and Chizha range in the Arkhangelsk region as part of combat training, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"On August 24, in accordance with the combat training plan, the Sineva sea-based ballistic missile and the Bulava missile were successfully launched from the Tula and Yuri Dolgoruky strategic submarines," the ministry said.

The ministry said that rockets were fired in the Arctic Ocean and the Barents Sea.

"The large-sized mock-ups of missile warheads completed the full cycle of the flight program and successfully hit training targets at the Chizha range in the Arkhangelsk region and the Kura range on the Kamchatka Peninsula," the ministry said.

The ministryt noted that these firing confirmed the technical properties of ballistic missiles, as well as the performance of all missile systems on submarines.