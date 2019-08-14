Russian servicemen arrive in Mongolia to take part in "Selenga" joint drills

ULAN-UDE, August 14. /TASS/. Around 1,000 Russian servicemen have arrived in Mongolia to take part in "Selenga" joint military drills, the press service of the Eastern Military District said on Wednesday.

"Three military echelons with servicemen and military equipment from the Eastern Military District have arrived in Mongolia to take part in joint Russian-Mongolian drills 'Selenga-2019'. Around 1,000 servicemen and nearly 300 units of military equipment will take part in the military exercise. The drills will start on August 15," the press service said.

"From the Russian side, Akatsiya 152mm self-propelled artillery systems, Grad multiple rocket launchers, Shilka self-propelled anti-aicraft weapons systems, T-72B3 and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles will take part in the joint drills," the press service added. "Mi-24 and Mi-8AMTSh helicopters stationed in Russia's Zabaikalsky region will also take part in the military exercies," the press service noted.

Last year, "Selenga" drills were held in Russia's Buryatia region. Over 1,000 Mongolian servicemen took part in the military exercise in 2018.