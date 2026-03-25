Belarusian leader arrives in Pyongyang for talks with North Korea’s Kim

MINSK, March 25. /TASS/. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived on an official visit to North Korea, BelTA news agency reported.

Earlier, the office of the Belarusian head of state announced that he would make an official visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on March 25-26 at the invitation of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

The visit will center on talks between the two leaders who are planning to discuss the entire range of spheres of bilateral relations and outline the key fields of mutual interest and the most promising projects for implementation.