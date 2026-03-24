Belarusian president to travel to North Korea on March 25-26 — media

MINSK, March 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to North Korea on March 25-26 at the invitation of the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to Lukashenko’s press service, reported.

The two leaders will hold talks to discuss the full range of bilateral ties, identify major areas of mutual interest and the most promising projects, the news outlet said. The upcoming visit is expected to strengthen the legal framework of relations and boost bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Lukashenko congratulated Kim Jong Un on his re-election as Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and reaffirmed Minsk’s interest in expanding political and economic ties with Pyongyang at various levels. In October 2025, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui visited Belarus to participate in the Third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.